In Sports 05.05.2023

The Atascadero Greyhounds baseball team hosts Cabrillo this afternoon in a game which will decide the outright title in the ocean league. The game is to be played at 4:30 this afternoon at Atascadero high school.

Friday’s scheduled game is the Greyhound’s final home game of the regular season. Next Thursday, they travel to Santa Maria to play Righetti. The Warriors are 12-0 in the mountain league, 19-6 overall.

This afternoon, the Paso Robles Bearcats travel to Templeton to take on the Eagles baseball team. That begins at 4:30 as well.