In Sports 05.12.2023

Several Paso Robles high school swimmers heading to Clovis West today for the state championships. Sprinter Conner Rocha will compete in the 50 free. He’s also on two free relay teams.

The Bearcat relays include Will Wright, Garrett Haggmark and Justin Haggmark on the 200 free relay.

On the 400 free relay it’s Garrett Haggmark, Jakob Baier and Robert Clark joining Conner Rocha.

Prelims today. Finals tomorrow at Clovis West. CIF is streaming that event if you want to watch the Bearcats today.

The Atascadero high school baseball team lost to Righetti 10-5 yesterday afternoon in Santa Maria. That concludes the regular season for the Greyhounds this weekend they’ll learn who they play in the CIF play offs.

In major league baseball;

The Giants beat the Diamondbacks 6-2.

The Rangers shut out the Athletics 4-0.

The Rays over the Yankees 8-2.