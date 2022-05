Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee is honored for hitting a home run in each of the last four games. Lee is named Big West conference field player of the week, and is named by collegiate baseball as one of ten national players of the week.

Cal Poly has won its last eleven baseball games. They’ll fly to Hawaii this week for a three-game series against UH. The Mustangs are two games ahead of the Rainbow Warriors in the battle for second place in the Big West conference.