The Mission Prep softball team beat McLane 6-4 in ten innings Tuesday night to advance to the CIF championships in division four.

The Royals will play Orange Cove Saturday afternoon at Fresno State.

In major league baseball yesterday;

The Braves beat the Dodgers 4-3.

The Nationals over the Padres 5-3.

The Twins ganged up on the Giants 7-1.

The Angels beat the Red Sox 7-3.

The Mariners over the Athletics 6-1.

The Orioles beat the Yankees 9-6.