In Sports 05.27.2022

Templeton high school honored several athletes who are continuing their careers at the college level.

Soccer player Gabe Soltero is going to York University in Nebraska.

Gabe was MVP runner up in the Ocean League.

Gabe Soltera is the grandson of John Whitford, who operates a communications company in the north county.

Swimmer Claire Oppedahl competed with the Templeton girls team which won CIF despite the fact Templeton high school does not have a pool. She’s going to Concordia University.

Claire is the daughter of Matt Oppedahl, a CPA who operates Edward Jones in Templeton. Matt also swam at the college level.