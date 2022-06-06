In Sports 06.06.2022

The NCAA baseball play offs narrow the field heading for the college world series in Omaha.

Stanford plays Texas State in an elimination game tonight. The Cardinals beat Texas state 8-4 yesterday.

Oregon State has an elimination game today against Vanderbilt. Each team with one loss.

Arizona and UCLA are still alive, but each also has one loss. The super regionals are next for those who survive the regionals.

In major league baseball yesterday,

The Mets beat the Dodgers 5-4.

The Red Sox over Oakland 5-2.

The Phillies beat the Angels 9-7 on Saturday.

The Giants beat the Marlins 5-1.

The Padres over the Brewers 6-4.