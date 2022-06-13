In Sports 06.13.2022

Two county baseball players listed among the top twenty for the upcoming professional baseball draft. In a list shared during coverage of the Super Regionals, Cal Poly’s Brooks Lee is ranked #4 among potential draftees. Dylan Beavers of Paso Robles is ranked #14. Beavers played the last several years for CAL, and led the PAC-12 in home runs last year. The draft begins July 17th.

Meanwhile, the Super Regionals continue in college baseball.

Stanford beat UCONN 8-2 yesterday at the Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto. Those teams will play a decisive third game this afternoon. Oregon State beat Auburn 4-3 to force a decisive game three this afternoon in Corvallis.

In Tennessee, Notre Dame upset the top ranked volunteers to qualify for the college world series. Other teams to qualify include, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Texas.

In major league baseball yesterday,

The Mets beat the Angels 4-1.

The Rockes over the Padres 4-2.