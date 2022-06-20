In Sports 06.20.2022

The college world series underway in Omaha.

Stanford loses to Arkansas in their first game, 17-2. The Cardinal will play again today in the double elimination tournament.

Texas A & M beat Texas 10-2 yesterday. That eliminates Texas from the college world series. Oklahoma beat Notre Dame 6-2 yesterday.

So, Oklahoma won both of its games so far, they’re in a good position to win it all.

Today, Arkansas plays Ole Miss. One of those teams will also be 2-0 at the end of the day.

In an elimination game, Stanford to play Auburn at one this afternoon. The winner stays in Omaha. The loser goes home.

In major league baseball,

The Pirates beat the Giants 4-3.

The Cleveland Guardians beat the Dodgers 5-3.

The Athletics shut out Kansas city 4-0.

The Angels blanked the Seattle Mariners 4-0.

The Blue Jays beat the Yankees 10-9.