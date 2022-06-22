In Sports 06.22.2022

First the college world series at Omaha’s baseball stadium.

Two elimination games yesterday.

Texas A & M beat Notre Dame 5-1, which eliminates the Fighting Irish.

Then, Arkansas beat Auburn 11-1, which eliminates Auburn.

So the college world series is down to four teams.

Today, Oklahoma plays Texas A & M.

Then Ole Miss plays Arkansas.

In major league baseball….

The Dodgers beat the Reds 8-2.

The Giants over the Braves 12-10.

The Royals beat the Angels 12-11.

The Mariners over Oakland 8-2.

The Padres beat the Diamondbacks 3-2.