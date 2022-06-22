In Sports 06.22.2022

First the college world series at Omaha’s baseball stadium.
Two elimination games yesterday.
Texas A & M beat Notre Dame 5-1, which eliminates the Fighting Irish.
Then, Arkansas beat Auburn 11-1, which eliminates Auburn.
So the college world series is down to four teams.
Today, Oklahoma plays Texas A & M.
Then Ole Miss plays Arkansas.
In major league baseball….
The Dodgers beat the Reds 8-2.
The Giants over the Braves 12-10.
The Royals beat the Angels 12-11.
The Mariners over Oakland 8-2.
The Padres beat the Diamondbacks 3-2.