In Sports 09.23.2022

Friday night high school football has all three north county teams playing at home.

The Bearcats host Lompoc tonight at seven at War Memorial stadium.

The Atascadero Greyhounds host San Luis Obispo.

And the Templeton Eagles open conference play at home against Santa Maria. Coach Don Crow says this could be a tough game for the Eagles.

The eagles are 3-1 so far this season.

Kick off is at seven tonight for each game.

IN MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL YESTERDAY,

The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks 3-2.

The Giants shut out the Rockies 3-0.

The Cardinals beat the Padres 5-4.

The Mariners beat the Athletics 9-5.

The Rangers over the Angels 5-3.

The Orioles blanked the Astros 2-0.