In Sports 09.27.2022

A light baseball schedule yesterday.

The Braves shut out the Nationals 8-0.

The Orioles clobbered the Red Sox, 14-8.

The Pirates beat the Reds 8-3.

The Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-2 in ten innings.

Aaron Judge singled, struck out and walked. No home runs yesterday. He’s still at 60 for the season. Judge was a three sport athlete at Linden high school in the San Joaquin valley. Football, basketball and baseball. Bear in mind, he’s 6’7”.

Although he was recruited as a tight end by Notre Dame, Stanford and UCLA, Judge preferred baseball to football. He elected to play baseball for the Fresno State Bulldogs. His junior year he led the Bulldogs in home runs, doubles and runs batted in. He was All Conference all three years with Fresno State.

He was drafted 32nd in the 2013 major league baseball draft by the New York Yankees.

Monday night football last night, the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16.