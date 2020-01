The Cal Poly women’s basketball team beat Holy Names University yesterday 100-35. The Mustangs improve to 3-8 for the season. The women’s open conference play next Thursday at Walter Pyramid at Long Beach State

Tonight, the men’s team hosts Vanguard. Tip off is at 7:00 tonight at Mott Gym. The Mustangs looking for their third victory of the season. Then they also start conference play next week.