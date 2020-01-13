In Sports 1.13.2020

The Cal Poly men’s basketball team beat Cal State Northridge, 74-56.

The Cal Poly women’s basketball team lost at UC Santa Barbara, 52-50, Saturday afternoon in Goleta.

In high school boys soccer, Templeton beat Atascadero 3-1. Templeton girls beat Mission Prep 5-1.

In boys basketball, Templeton beat Orcutt Academy 61-43. The girls team has won four in a row. They host Morro Bay tomorrow at 6:30 tomorrow night, Paso Robles girls basketball team hosts Righetti. Tip off is at 6:30.

The Paso Robles boys basketball team travels to San Luis for a game tomorrow evening against Mission Prep.