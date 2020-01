The Templeton boys play at Nipomo tonight.

The Paso Robles Bearcats hosts Arroyo Grande at Gil Asa Gym. Tip off is at 6:30.

The Atascadero Greyhounds host Pioneer Valley tonight in boys basketball. That game also begins at 6:30.

The big game of the night tonight; Mission College Prep hosting San Luis Obispo at 6:30.

In girls basketball;

Templeton girls host St. Joseph this evening at 6:45.

Atascadero girls play at Morro Bay at 6:30.

Mission Prep girls play at Pioneer Valley this evening at 6:30.