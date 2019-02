The Paso Robles high school boys basketball team beats Pioneer Valley on a last second bank shot by Devon Perez. Perez banked in a 15-foot jumper as time expired with Pioneer Valley leading 51-50. The final score, 52-51. Bearcats on top. Coach Derek Jasper tells KPRL it was a good win.

Payton Ramos hit five ā€œ3’sā€ in the game. He led the Bearcats with 21 points. The Bearcats play Friday at San Luis Obispo.