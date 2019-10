The 4-1 Templeton Eagles are preparing for the undefeated St. Bernard Crusaders out of Eureka. Rumor has it the Crusaders are flying down from Eureka in a private jet.

Regardless, Templeton coach Don Crow says they’re good. The St. Bernard Crusaders playing this Friday night at Templeton.

The crusaders are 5-0. The eagles are 4-1. Could be a good game at Templeton high school Friday night.

You can hear that game live here on KPRL.