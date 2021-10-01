In Sports 10.01.2021

In high school football, the Templeton Eagles open conference play tonight, hosting the Morro Bay Pirates. Head coach Don Crow tells KPRL this is the best Morro Bay team in at least four years.

The Templeton Eagles host the Morro Bay Pirates at 7:00 tonight. You can hear the game live here on KPRL.

The Atascadero Greyhounds host undefeated Mission College Prep. The Royals are 4-0, coming into tonight’s game at Atascadero high school.

The Paso Robles Bearcats play tonight at St. Joseph in Santa Maria. The Bearcats are 2-2. The Knights are 2-3. Kick off at all three games at seven tonight.