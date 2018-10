The Templeton Eagles coming of a 41-14 victory over Morro Bay, travel to Santa Maria to take on Pioneer Valley. Eagles coach Tyler Lane says the Eagles are preparing for a touch challenge. You can hear that game tomorrow night here on KPRL.

The Bearcats are at home against Arroyo Grande.

The Eagles are 5-2 over all. The Bearcats are 2-5.

Both teams are oh and one in conference play.

The Greyhounds are home against the Righetti Warriors.

All three games begin at seven tomorrow night.