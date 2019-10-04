In Sports 10.04.2019

The Templeton Eagles host undefeated St. Bernards of Eureka. The Crusaders are 5-0 with a highly touted senior quarterback, Will Omey. Eagles coach Don Crow tells KPRL the Crusaders are a very good team.

The eagles are 4-1, coming off a big victory over Santa Ynez last Friday, 54-10.

Kick off is at 7:00 tonight at Templeton high school. You can hear the game live here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.

The Atascadero Greyhounds also play at home tonight. The Greyhounds hosting Royal high school of Simi Valley. Kick off is at 7:30.

The Paso Robles Bearcats have a bye tonight. No game tonight. Next week, the Bearcats travel to Arroyo Grande for their first conference game of the season.