In Sports 10.09.2018

Girls volleyball back in action tonight. The Templeton Eagles volleyball team travels south to take on the Arroyo Grande Eagles. Templeton is 9-4 for the season. Arroyo Grande is 16-4. Templeton has won five in a row, however, including victories over Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Atascadero.

Paso Robles girls volleyball team plays at Templeton on Thursday. The Bearcats are 5-16 for the season.

Tonight, Atascadero hosts San Luis.

The Greyhounds are 21-10.

The Tigers are 15-13.

Tonight, Shandon girls volleyball hosts Coastal Christian at five.

The other games begin at 6.

In women’s volleyball, the #13 ranked Mustangs beat Hawaii 3-1 Saturday for their 15th consecutive win. The Mustangs are now 16-1, ranked 13th in the nation.

The only team to beat them is Pittsburgh, and the Panthers remain undefeated at 17-0.