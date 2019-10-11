In Sports 10.11.2019

The Templeton Eagles host the Santa Maria Saints tonight. It’s homecoming in Templeton, so there should be a full house.

The Eagles are 5-1, after beating an undefeated team from Eureka. Kick-off for the Templeton game is at 7:00 tonight. That game to be broadcast on KPRL this evening.

The Paso Robles Bearcats host the Arroyo Grande Eagles tonight at War Memorial stadium. Kick-off is at 7:00 tonight at War Memorial stadium.

The Atascadero Greyhounds travel to San Luis Obispo to take on the much-improved Tigers. San Luis Obispo is 5-1. Their only loss of the season was against the Templeton Eagles. Kick off is at 7:00 tonight at San Luis Obispo high school.

The games tonight are the first conference games of the season for each team.