In Sports 10.15.2019

The Templeton girls volleyball team has a home conference match tonight against Arroyo Grande. That match begins at six at Templeton high school gym.

The Bearcats play Templeton on Thursday. That game also to be played at Templeton.

Atascadero girls volleyball plays tonight at San Luis Obispo.

The standings at this point in the season:

Paso Robles is 21-11.

Atascadero is 11-18.

Templeton is 9-15.

Arroyo Grande leads all teams with a record of 22-3, 8-0 in conference.

The Bearcat football team preparing for a Friday night game at St. Joseph in Santa Maria.

The Greyhounds host Pioneer Valley.

Templeton travels to the coast to take on Morro Bay. You can hear that Templeton game live here on KPRL Friday night.

Both the Greyhounds and the Bearcats are 2-5 for the season. Templeton is 6-1.