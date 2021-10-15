In Sports 10.15.2021

The Dodgers beat the Giants 2-1 last night in San Francisco to advance to the national league championship series. The Dodgers play the Braves tomorrow afternoon in Atlanta.

Four teams left in the play offs. The Dodgers and the Braves in the national league. The Red Sox and the Astros in the American league. Those teams play later today.

High school football tonight, the Templeton Eagles travel to Morro Bay to play the San Luis Obispo Tigers, Eagles coach Don Crow tells KPRL the Tigers are good.

Templeton playing San Luis in Morro Bay tonight. You can hear the game live here on KPRL.

The Paso Robles Bearcats are at home tonight against Pioneer Valley. The Bearcats are 2-0 in conference, and 4-2 overall.

The Atascadero Greyhounds play at Santa Maria.

The undefeated Mission Prep Royals host Morro Bay tonight in San Luis Obispo.