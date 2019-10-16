In Sports 10.16.2019

Quarterback Tyler Kaschewski of Templeton leads the state in touchdowns by a quarterback, and is the #2 quarterback in California in rushing yardage.

Against Santa Maria last Friday, Kaschewski completed 7 of 10 passes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns. On 14 carries, he rushed for 214 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Eagles play at Morro Bay Friday, a game that can be heard live here on KPRL.

The Bearcats take on St. Joseph in Santa Maria Friday.

The Atascadero Greyhounds host Pioneer Valley on Friday night.