The Templeton girls beat Mission Prep 3-1. The Eagles are 8-3 in conference. 12-5 overall.

San Luis Obispo beat Paso Robles 3-2. The Bearcats fall to 3-8 in conference, 5-18 overall.

The Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Arroyo Grande 3-0. The Greyhounds are 4-7 in conference. 21-12 overall.