In Sports 10.18.2018

The final regular season games for girls volleyball tonight.

Templeton girls play @ Righetti. The Eagles are 8-3, 22-5. The Warriors 2-9, 15-14.

The Paso Robles girls host Arroyo Grande. AG 9-2, 18-5 overall. Paso Robles 3-8, 5-18.

Atascadero hosts Mission Prep. The Greyhounds are 4-7, 21-12. The Royals are 4-7, 12-14. Those matches get underway at six.

It’s likely Templeton and Arroyo Grande will each advance to the play offs.

Atascadero and Mission Prep may advance as well.

In high school football, tomorrow night, the Templeton Eagles host the San Luis Obispo Tigers. The Eagles are 2-1 in conference. The Tigers are 1-2.

Tyler Lane, head coach of the Templeton Eagles.

Paso Robles at home against St. Joseph. The Bearcats are 0-2 in conference, 2-6 overall. The Knights are 2-0 in conference, 6-2 overall.