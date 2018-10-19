In Sports 10.19.2018

The Templeton Eagles are hosting a surprising San Luis Obispo team tonight. Coach Tyler Lane says after two games in Santa Maria, the Eagles are glad to return home. The Eagles hosting San Luis Obispo tonight. Kick off is at seven. You can hear the game live tonight here on am 1230, KPRL.

The Paso Robles Bearcats play their final home game of the 2018 season tonight against the St. Joseph Knights. The game at War Memorial stadium will be senior’s night, honoring senior players in their final home game as a Bearcat. Next Friday, the Bearcats will play the Greyhounds at Atascadero high school in their annual rivalry game to complete the season. The Atascadero Greyhounds travel to Arroyo Grande for their penultimate game. The Greyhounds looking for their first win of 2018. Each game tonight gets underway at 7:00 Friday evening.

The Templeton girls volleyball team closed out its regular season last night by beating Righetti 3-1. The Eagles won 25-21, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19. Templeton finishes the regular season with a record of 9-3 in conference, 13-5 overall. The Eagles will soon find out who and where they will play in the upcoming play-offs.

Atascadero beat mission prep 3-0. The greyhounds finish the regular season with a record of 5-7 in conference. 22-15 overall.

The paso robles bearcats lost their final match, but put up a good fight. They lost to arroyo grande 3-2. Their season ends with a record of 3-9 in conference, 5-19 overall.