In Sports 10.21.2022

The Templeton Eagles are on the road tonight. They visit Morro Bay high school. Both teams are 2-2 in the Ocean League. Anybody could win the Ocean League, although Atascadero is undefeated in conference play.

The Paso Robles Bearcats are at home tonight against the Nipomo Titans. The Bearcats are coming off an upset win at Santa Ynez.

Tonight, the Atascadero Greyhounds travel to Lompoc to take on Cabrillo. As Don Crow explained, the Greyhounds are currently 4-0 in the Ocean League.

In baseball, Houston beating the Yankees 3-2 to take a two game lead in that series.

The Phillies and Padres are tied at one game each. They play this afternoon in Philadelphia.

CUESTA ATHLETICS

Cuesta College athletics has a big fundraiser underway. It’s a raffle for tickets to see the Rams play the Packers in Green Bay. Or a visit to an NFL National TV broadcast. For more information go to cuestaathletics.org.

If the name Maruicci sounds familiar, Bob had three beautiful daughters who were outstanding athletes at Templeton high school. Their uncle is Steve Maruicci, who used to coach the 49ers.