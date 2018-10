The Templeton Eagles led most of the game, but lost a heart breaker to San Luis Obispo high school 42-38 Friday night. Next up for the Eagles, Nipomo.

The Paso Robles Bearcats lost to St. Joseph 46-14. Friday, the Bearcats will play the Greyhounds at Atascadero high school in their annual rivalry game to complete the season. The Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Arroyo Grande 35-0 in their penultimate game. They host the Bearcats this Friday.