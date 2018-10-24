In Sports 10.24.2018

The Templeton girls volleyball team opens play-off action tomorrow night at home against Bullard high school.

Templeton is seeded 4th in the tournament. Bullard is seeded 13th.

The winner will play the winner of another play off match between Tulare and San Luis Obispo. The Templeton match against Bullard begins at six tomorrow evening at Templeton high school.

Atascadero is in the same bracket. The Greyhounds play tomorrow night at Bakersfield Christian. Bakersfield Christian is seeded 3rd. Atascadero 14th. Although Bakersfield Christian is favored, the Greyhounds have played well for the past two years and their record is very similar to the Eagles. An upset is very possible.