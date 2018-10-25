In Sports 10.25.2018

The Templeton girls volleyball team opens play-off action tonight at home against Bullard high school. Templeton is seeded 4th in the tournament. Bullard is seeded 13th. The winner will play the winner of another play-off match between Tulare and San Luis Obispo. The Templeton match against Bullard begins at six this evening.

Atascadero girls volleyball team in the same bracket. The Greyhounds play tonight at Bakersfield Christian. Bakersfield Christian is seeded 3rd in the bracket. Atascadero 14th.