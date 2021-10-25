In Sports 10.25.2021

The Templeton Eagles lost to the undefeated Mission College Prep Royals 63-0 Friday night in San Luis. The Royals improve to 8-0 for the season. The Eagles are 4-5. The Eagles host Santa Maria Friday for Senior Night at Templeton high school.

Paso Robles celebrated Senior Night Friday, and the Bearcats beat Righetti 21-6. The Bearcats improve to 6-2 overall. 4-0 in conference. They travel to Arroyo Grande Friday night.

The Greyhounds lost to San Luis Obispo 31-13 on their Senior Night. Atascadero hits highway 41 Friday to take on Morro Bay at the coast.

The Cal Poly Mustangs lost to UC Davis 24-13. The Mustangs are 1-6 with four games remaining. At Portland State and Sacramento State. Then home against Idaho State and Northern Arizona.

In the NFL the Raiders beat the Eagles 33-22.

The New York Giants are next up for the Raiders.

The Colts beat the 49ers in Santa Clara 30-18.

The Rams beat the Lions 28-19.

The Giants beat the Panthers 25-3.

The Packers beat the Washington team…24-10.