In Sports 10.26.2018

The Templeton girls volleyball team hosted Bullard high school of Fresno in a first round playoff game Thursday night. The Eagles beat Bullard 3-0. Meanwhile, San Luis Obispo girls beat Tulare Union 3-2 in Tulare. So, the Eagles will host San Luis Obispo Tuesday night.

Atascadero lost to Bakersfield Christian 3-0. Garces Memorial of Bakersfield beat Garces Memorial 3-0.

The Templeton Eagles football team travels to Nipomo for a game tonight against the highly regarded Titans. You can hear the game live here on am 1230 KPRL.

The big game in the north county tonight….The Atascadero Greyhounds hosting the Paso Robles Bearcats tonight. Kick off is at seven at Atascadero high school.