In Sports 10.31.2018

The San Luis Obispo girls volleyball team beat Templeton 3-1 last night to advance to the semifinals of the cif central section playoffs. The San Luis Obispo Tigers take on top-seeded Exeter tomorrow night as the CIF central section playoffs.

The Morro Bay football coach is fired over comments he made that were described as insensitive to the LGBTQ community. David Kelley took over at Morro Bay after first teaching and coaching at San Luis. Back on October 24th he allegedly made an unacceptable comment to a student athlete. Principal Kyle Pruitt said the comment (quote) “made me sick to my stomach.”

Kelley did not coach the team’s last game Friday. Kelley remains at Morro Bay high school as a teacher.