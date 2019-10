The Templeton Eagles beat Mission Prep 38-21 to capture the Ocean League Championship.

Next up for the Eagles, Nipomo. The Eagles improve to 8-1 for the season. They’ll play Nipomo Friday night at Templeton high school, and then advance to the CIF playoffs.

The Paso Robles Bearcats will host the Atascadero Greyhounds this Friday night at War Memorial stadium.