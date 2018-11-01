In Sports 11.01.2018

One county football team in the CIF play-offs is undefeated, and they’ve got eleven north county players starting for the team.

Mission College Prep is 9-0. The Royals have a bye tomorrow night in the first round of the play offs. They are the top seed in the 8-man CIF central section.

Mission Prep started the season with three wins playing eleven man football. They opened the season with a 21-14 win over Morro Bay. Then, they beat Kern Valley 42-14 and Greenfield 31-7. Then they switched to eight man and won six games.

The Royals have eleven north county players starting on the team. Chase Jones, Braden Farr, Mace Sherlok and Dalton Strouss are all 2-way starters. That’s half the 8-man team. Chase Jones had three interceptions against Layton. Two against Morro Bay. One against Orcutt Academy sealed the victory and the league championship.