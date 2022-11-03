In Sports 11.03.2022

The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 last night to tie their Best of Seven series. Four Astros pitchers combined for a no-hitter. Each team now has two victories.

Game five will be played today in Philadelphia, weather permitting. Game six will be played in Houston on Saturday. If it’s necessary, game seven will also be played in Houston on Sunday.

High school football play offs begin tomorrow night for north county teams. The Templeton Eagles are the only team with a home game tomorrow night. They host the Roosevelt Rough Riders out of Fresno.

The Paso Robles Bearcats travel to Sanger tomorrow night.

The Atascadero Greyhounds have a bye this week. They’ll host a game next Thursday night against the winner of tomorrow’s game between Santa Maria and Madera South.

Tonight, the San Luis Obispo Tigers play Mission Oak at Tulare Union high school. One of two Thursday night games this week.

Next weeks games will all be on Thursday, because of Veterans Day on Friday.