In Sports 11.04.2019

The Templeton Eagles beat Nipomo 27-16 Friday night to finish their regular season with a record of 9-1. The Eagles are seeded third in the division 4 playoffs. They will host Roosevelt of Fresno Friday night in the first round of the CIF central section play offs.

Friday night at War Memorial stadium, the Paso Robles Bearcats beat the Atascadero Greyhounds 48-7. Both teams ending the season with a record of 3-7. But each team improved on their record of 2018. The Greyhounds advance to the CIF playoffs against #3 Seed Redwood at Visalia. The Greyhounds are seeded #14.

#12 Nipomo will play at #5 seed Tulare Western.

In division 6, #6 Mission Prep will host #11 Mira Monte.