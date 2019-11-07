In Sports 11.07.2019

The Templeton Eagles football team preparing for Friday night’s first round playoff game against Roosevelt of Fresno at Templeton high school. The Eagles coming off an upset over Nipomo last Friday night.

Eagles coach Don Crow says it’s exciting preparing for the playoffs. You can hear tomorrow night’s Templeton Eagles playoff game on KPRL.

The Atascadero Greyhounds travel to Visalia tomorrow night to take on Redwood high school in the division two playoffs.

Mission Prep has a home playoff game against Mira Monte of Bakersfield Friday night.