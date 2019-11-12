In Sports 11.12.2019

The Templeton Eagles beat Roosevelt 55-21 in the first round of the CIF play offs Friday night. Coach Don Crow was happy with the victory.

Templeton will host Kennedy of Delano on Friday. Crow says the Kennedy coach is an old friend, so it should be a friendly game Friday night at Templeton high school.

In other games last Friday, Mission Prep beat Mira Monte 49-21 to advance to the second round. They’ll play at Orosi, which is in the central valley, just east of Dinuba.

Friday night, Redwood of Visalia beat Atascadero 49-6.

The only other central coast team to survive the first round was St. Joseph of Santa Maria. The Lancers beat Sunnyside 27-6. They will take on Redwood in Visalia. Those Rangers are now 10-1.