In Sports 11.15.2022

Monday night football, the Washington Commanders, formerly known as the Washington Redskins, beat the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, 32-21. The Eagles fall to 8-1 for the season. The Commanders improve to 5-5, even Steven.

Several members of the Paso Robles Pickleball Club take part in the USA Pickleball national championships held recently in Indian Wells, California.

Paso Robles Club members that qualified this year were: Audrey Charles, Bonnie Sidwell, Sandy Simmons, Suzi Jianuzzi, Mike Jianuzzi, Greg Whitfield, Janice Mundee, Dyan Yacovelli, Sylvie Beauregard, LJ Claunch-Jones and Judi Wright.

The one medal winner from the Paso Robles club was Bonnie Sidwell, who competed in 80+ mixed doubles. She and her partner winning bronze.

It’s not known if Bonnie and her partner will be playing in the World Pickleball Championships to be held in late February at the Austin Pickle Ranch in Austin, Texas.