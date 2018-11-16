In Sports 11.16.2018

Tonight, the undefeated Mission Prep Royals eight man football team plays for the CIF title against Fresno Christian. Eleven north county players start for the Royals. They enter the game with a record of 11-0. This will be their final game of the season.

The Cal Poly Mustang baseball recruited the #2 prospect in California high school baseball. Thursday, Brooks Lee of San Luis Obispo high school signed a national letter of intent to play for the Mustangs. Brooks is ranked the #2 prospect in the state and #21 in the nation. He’s 6’1″ and weighs 185. Last year, as a junior shortstop, Brooks his .462 for the San Luis Obispo Tigers. His average for his high school career is .450. Brooks also pitched in five games. His record is 1-1 with and ERA of 0.00.

Lee played for the US National Under-14 team in international tournaments against teams from Cuba, The Netherlands, Australia and Japan. Cal Poly officials say Lee is a player who will have immediate impact on the Cal Poly baseball team’s success.

Brooks is named after Baltimore Orioles great, Brooks Robinson.

He is the son of Cal Poly head coach Larry Lee.