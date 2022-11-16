In Sports 11.16.2022

Georgia still on top in the NCAA Division 1 football rankings. Followed by Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee.

USC moved up to #7. The Trojans have won three in a row. Oregon drops to #12 after losing over the weekend to the Washington Huskies.

In Division III,

Ithica is ranked #1.

Delaware Valley second.

And Carnegie-Mellon is #3.

Linfield University of Oregon is ranked #5.

They dropped 3 in the rankings after winning last weekend 70-7. The Wildcats are undefeated at 9-0.

Pomona-Pitzer is ranked #45. The top California team in Division III. They’re 8-1 this season.

Whittier College decides to drop football. The coaches at Whittier scrambling to find new coaching jobs in football. President Richard Nixon was on the Whittier College football team. Didn’t play, but he was a reserve tackle on Whittier’s football team.