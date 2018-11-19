In Sports 11.19.2018

Mission Prep beat Fresno Christian 60-20 to win the CIF central section championship.

The 8-man football team finishes the season with a perfect 11-0 record. Eleven north county players started for the undefeated Royals. Several are seniors and will be moving on, including Chase Jones of San Miguel. The program has a number of good players returning next year, including sophomore quarterback Mark Rodriguez, running back Brian Kowall, who scored three touchdowns Friday night. Junior Connor Barges had a pair of key sacks on the highly-touted Fresno Christian quarterback.

The southern section voted against a state championship for eight man football, so the Royals finish the season with the CIF title and a perfect, 11-0 record.

The San Luis Obispo girls volleyball team won the state championship Saturday afternoon . The Tigers beating the Hilmar Yellowjackets in five-sets. The match played at Santiago college in Orange.

Templeton high school beat San Luis Obispo earlier this season, but lost to the Tigers in the CIF playoffs.