In Sports 11.19.2019

The Cal Poly softball team gets a big shot in the arm.

Yesterday afternoon, Atascadero Greyhound Bailey Doherty signs a national letter of intent to attend Cal Poly after she graduates in the spring.

As a right handed pitcher, Doherty had a record of 20-2 last year. She threw six no-hitters in 28 appearances. She also hit six home runs and led the team with 25 RBI’s and a .390 batting average. She was named the 2019 county player of the year. Doherty says she plans to major in animal science.

The mustangs got four other good players, but coach Jenny Condon says she’s thrilled to keep the best local San Luis Obispo county talent at Cal Poly.