In Sports 11.21.2022

Two CIF semifinal football games Friday in the north county.

The Templeton Eagles lost a close one to Pioneer Valley. Final score 16-13.

Pioneer Valley advances to play Atascadero Friday night. Atascadero beat Dos Palos 35-0 to reach the CIF finals.

So, Atascadero coach Vic Cooper is the last north county coach standing. But he’s got a challenge. Pioneer Valley beat the Greyhounds 21-20 in Santa Maria in the last game of the regular season. The Greyhounds want to avenge that loss Friday night in front of a hometown crowd.

Mission Prep lost to Kennedy of Delano. 27-14. The Royals finish with a record of 8-4.

Cal Poly wins a football game Saturday. The Mustangs beat Portland State 49-42.

In Division III play offs, Pomona-Pitzer loses a first round game to Linfield 51-24.

In the NFL,

The Raiders beat the Broncos 22-16 in overtime.

The Saints bet the Rams 27-20.

Monday night football tonight, it’s the 49ers against the Cardinals in LA Capital. They’re playing at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City this evening.