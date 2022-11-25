In Sports 11.25.2022

The Atascadero Greyhound football team hosting the CIF championships for division five tonight at Atascadero high school. That meant, the Greyhounds and coaching staff practiced yesterday on Thanksgiving morning. The greyhounds hosting Pioneer Valley.

On the last game of the regular season, the Panthers beat the Greyhounds 21-20 in Santa Maria. Tonight, the Greyhounds will try to avenge that loss.

Kick off is at 7:00 tonight at Atascadero high school. If the Greyhounds win, they’ll advance to the state championships.

In the NFL yesterday,

The Buffalo Bills beat the Lions 28-25.

The Cowboys beat the Giants 28-20.

And the Vikings beat the Patriots 33-26.