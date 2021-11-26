In Sports 11.26.2021

Tomorrow in Fresno, the state championships in cross country for girls and boys. The races in their respective divisions begin early in the morning and continue into the afternoon.

Among those competing from the north county.

Josh Bell is a Sophomore at Templeton. Josh is one of the best runners in the county in the past few years. He won the county championships earlier this season. Keani Neuhs of Templeton also running tomorrow. She’s a Freshman.

Paso Robles has two runners in the girl’s race. Charlotte Castelli and Sydney Moore. Charlotte is a senior. Sydney is a junior.

There are also two boys from Mission Prep running. Anthony Erickson and Patrick Thomas are both seniors.