The Cal Poly Mustangs lost to the Tennessee State Tigers at the Las Vegas Invitational. The final score was 82-72, although the Tigers led by as many as 20 during the game.

The Tigers hit 11 of 19 threes…58%.

The Mustangs shot 8 of 21…38%.

Tennessee State improves to 4-3. The Mustangs fall to 1-6 for the season under their new coach…John Smith.

They play the Long Island University Blackbirds at eleven this morning in Las Vegas. Both the Blackbirds and the Mustangs are 1-6 for the season.