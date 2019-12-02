In Sports 12.02.2019

The Templeton high school boys basketball team playing the Bearcats at Paso Robles high school tonight. The JV boys play at 3:45. The varsity tips off at 5:15.

Templeton girls basketball hosts Mission Prep this evening. JV at 5:15 and varsity at 6:30 at Templeton high school.

Atascadero boys playing East Bakersfield Thursday at the Morro Bay Holiday Invitational Tournament. Last week, the Greyhounds beat the Bearcats 58-53. They also beat San Luis 69-59. They’re undefeated at 2-0 so far this season.

The Atascadero girls host Arroyo Grande tomorrow evening at 6:30.